Hurricane Helene: Storm expected to make landfall Thursday as major hurricane

Helene is currently a 90 mph Category 1 hurricane

Helene is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday

All of metro Atlanta and north Georgia are under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Upson and Lamar counties are under a Hurricane Warning.

After making landfall, Hurricane Helene will then move across Georgia and into metro Atlanta late Thursday night and into Friday morning and slowly start to weaken.

Latest track shows Hurricane Helene shifting slightly to the east side of metro Atlanta.

Hurricane conditions are expected all the way up into middle Georgia

Strong, top-end tropical storm conditions expected across metro Atlanta and north Georgia

Sustained winds of 40-60 mph, gusts 60-75+ mph

Possible extensive wind and tree damage expected

Tornadoes are also possible

Rivers expected to reach flood-stage

All of metro Atlanta and north Georgia is under a Flood Watch until Friday afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring Hurricane Helene around the clock and making sure you have the latest information to keep you and your family safe.

Hurricane Helene officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm.

As of the National Weather Service’s 5 a.m. update, Helene remains a Category 1 hurricane with 90 miles per hour winds. It is expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall on Thursday night along Florida’s Big Bend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the storm is moving fast and will make its way across Georgia and into metro Atlanta and north Georgia late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The NWS’ latest update shows a slight shift east of metro Atlanta, but Monahan says hurricane conditions are expected all the way through Georgia.

The highest impacts over the eastern parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia will be winds as high as 60 miles per hour.

Heavy rainfall will continue through Thursday and into early Friday morning. North Georgia can expect to see anywhere between six and 12 inches of rain.

All of metro Atlanta and north Georgia are under a Tropical Storm Warning. A Flood Warning is also in effect through Friday afternoon.

How strong is Helene?

During its 5:00 a.m. update on Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed that Hurricane Helene is still a Category 1 hurricane. But the storm’s winds are currently at 90 miles per hour.

As it continues moving over the deep, warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to keep strengthening into a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall on Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday night.

Monahan says that the storm will slowly start to weaken as it moves across Georgia, but it’s unclear how strong it will be by the time it reaches metro Atlanta.

When will Helene move into Georgia?

Monahan says Helene is moving quickly. So once it makes landfall late Thursday in Florida, it is expected to quickly make its way into Georgia and into north Georgia by late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

As it moves in, Georgians can expect to see heavy rains and strong winds. Monahan said to expect sustained winds of 40-60 mph, and gusts of 60-75+ mph.

Along the track and to the east of Helene’s center, there will be a risk of a brief, spin-up tornado. So depending on the exact path Helene follows, parts of metro Atlanta could see a tornado risk.

Has the government responded?

On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency through Oct. 2. What does a state of emergency do? The order essentially frees up emergency funds for areas that could be impacted and mobilizes agencies to help with preparation, response and recovery before and after a storm.

The order also allows up to 500 Georgia National Guard troops to help with storm preparation and response.

President Joe Biden, also on Tuesday, approved a “major disaster declaration” for FEMA to assist the state.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with Georgia Emergency Management Agency officials who say they are already preparing for the storm and warning Georgians to stay alert and have a plan before the storm’s effects move into the area.

