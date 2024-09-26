Hurricane Helene: Which attractions, events closing in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — As the metro Atlanta prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Helene, some major Atlanta staples and events may close or be postponed to avoid inclement weather.

For Zoo Atlanta, storm prep means early closures on Thursday.

The gates to Zoo Atlanta will close at noon and the grounds will be closed to visitors starting at 2 p.m.

Zoo officials say they have protocols in place for all types of weather events that they can activate year-round.

Officials said the safety of their guests, the Zoo team, Zoo Atlanta members and of course, the residents, are top priorities.

A reopening schedule was not released yet.

Beyond the Zoo Atlanta closure, the North Georgia State Fair hosted at the Jim R. Miller Park Fairgrounds is closed Thursday as a result of inclement weather.

Additionally, indoor facilities at the King Center are closed Thursday, though plans for Friday were still undecided.

The Georgia Aquarium told Channel 2 Action News that they will remain closed on Friday due to weather impacts of Hurricane Helene, but plan to reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The aquarium said “animals will still be cared for and the inclement weather has not affected their exhibits.” The planned Aqua Vino event is still expected to happen on Friday night.

Channel 2 Action News will update this story when more closures are announced for events and attractions in the metro area. We have reached out to other local sites like the Georgia Aquarium to see if they’ll be impacted by inclement weather.

