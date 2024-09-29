Former President Donald Trump makes an appearance at Georgia-Alabama game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former President Donald Trump took a break from the campaign trail Saturday night to attend the Georgia-Alabama game.

SEC on ABC cameras spotted the Republican candidate sitting in one of the suites with an Alabama booster. Trump could be seen waving to the crowd during the first quarter.

University of Alabama had confirmed earlier this week that Trump would be attending the game.

“We have been notified that the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, plans to attend the Alabama-Georgia football game on Sept. 28 after receiving an invitation from a private citizen,” the university wrote in a statement to Tuscaloosa News. “The safety of our campus is and will remain our top priority, and UAPD will work closely with the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners to coordinate security.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is not the first time that Trump has seen a football clash between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. When he was in office, the former president attended the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta to see the teams.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign said they planned for a small plane to fly over Bryant-Denny Stadium with a banner reading “Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate.”

Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5 is only 38 days away.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Georgia v Alabama TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 28: Trevor Etienne #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs is stopped by LT Overton #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group