BioLab employee heard popping, smelled strong odor before chemical fire

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — There were warning signs before the BioLab chemical fire in Conyers, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

The federal agency released an update that noted what employees smelled, heard, and saw months and minutes before a fire polluted the air with toxic chlorine gas in September.

According to the report, BioLab employees noticed a strong odor coming from oxidizers in two storage buildings.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco asked Metro Atlanta Chemist Kevin Middleton about that term, oxidizers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“An oxidizer, by definition, is a chemical or material that is combustible, and it will burn spontaneously,” said Middleton. “They need to stay dry.”

He said sharp, pungent odors can be an indication that a dangerous chemical reaction is occurring.

Chemical safety board investigators said BioLab leadership established a permanent fire watch in response to the smells. Two to three months later, leadership said an employee on fire watch duty heard popping sounds coming from chemicals stored in warehouse 12.

Middleton said that was likely the sound of sparking.

“There’s a chemical reaction taking place,” said Middleton.

TRENDING STORIES:

The report said the employee realized some of the product was wet and called for backup from the only other person on site. Their attempts to isolate the chemicals did not work, and large vapor plumes filled the building, according to the report.

An hour and a half later, flames were shooting out the roof.

Sunday, BioLab issued a response to the safety board update.

It said in part, “Our top priority is and always has been the health and safety of the communities within which we operate.”

The statement also said, “We remain firmly committed to understanding the causes of the incident and to making things right for impacted area residents and business owners.”

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said agents will report back with what likely went wrong. Agents said they are still analyzing how chemicals were stored in the warehouse and best practices for responding to emergencies like this.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group