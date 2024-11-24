Atlanta police searching for man who shot at officers at apartment complex

ATLANTA — On Saturday night, officers arrived at an apartment complex located at 1040 Huff Road in Atlanta to reports of a dispute.
When police arrived at the scene, a man fired shots at officers, causing them to return gunfire.
No officers were injured.
Police said the man was able to escape the apartment complex.
They do not know if he was injured during the stand-off.
Police are searching the area to try and locate him.
Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, there was a large police presence in the area for hours.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer at the scene to gather more details on this developing story.
