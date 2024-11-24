Atlanta police searching for man who shot at officers at apartment complex

ATLANTA — On Saturday night, officers arrived at an apartment complex located at 1040 Huff Road in Atlanta to reports of a dispute.

When police arrived at the scene, a man fired shots at officers, causing them to return gunfire.

No officers were injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the man was able to escape the apartment complex.

They do not know if he was injured during the stand-off.

Police are searching the area to try and locate him.

Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, there was a large police presence in the area for hours.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer at the scene to gather more details on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group