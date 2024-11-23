Bystander killed when shots fired as 2 people argue over money in DeKalb parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting on Flat Shoals Road that left an innocent bystander.

Officers say when they arrived just before 2:30 p.m. they found a man who had been shot and killed in the parking lot.

Investigators say two people were arguing over money in the parking lot when one began shooting at the other.

They say the victim was not one of the people involved in the argument.

Police have not identified the victim or the people involved in the argument.

