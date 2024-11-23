GBI identifies rape, incest suspect shot, killed by Cherokee County deputies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed by deputies in Cherokee County overnight.

Investigators say 52-year-old Charles H. Woodall, who was wanted for entering auto, rape and incest, was shot and killed.

They say Floyd County deputies learned that Woodall was staying in a home off Ficklen Church Way in Cherokee County and asked for their help serving an arrest warrant.

When deputies and SWAT teams got to the home just after 11 p.m. on Friday night, Woodall pointed his gun at them.

The GBI says deputies tried to get Woodall to put his gun down, but when he didn’t, they shot him. He was declared dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

