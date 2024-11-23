Deputies shoot, kill suspect in Cherokee County while serving arrest warrant for other agency

CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is dead after getting into a firefight with deputies in Canton.

According to the sheriff’s office, Floyd County deputies requested help serving an arrest warrant to a suspect wanted for rape in Canton, living at a home on Ficklen Church Way.

When deputies got to the house at about 11:15 p.m., they found the suspect outside with a weapon.

The sheriff’s office said Cherokee deputies tried to negotiate with them and the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team was called out to the home.

Just after midnight, the sheriff’s office said shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

Now, as they do with any shooting with officers involved, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation review the incident and investigate the shooting.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and the sheriff’s office said the GBI will provide details later on regarding the shooting incident.

