Georgia dad arrested for shooting, killing parents, 14-year-old son

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A father is in custody in coastal Georgia after shooting and killing three of his family members on Friday morning.

Chatham County police say they went to a house on Quacco Trail at 9 a.m. where they found three people, including a teenager, dead.

Investigators say Junior Thomas Babcock, 42, shot and killed his parents and his 14-year-old son at the home they shared.

Babcock was arrested a short time later, but his exact charges are unclear.

Police didn’t comment on what led up to the shootings or identify any of the victims.

Detectives say they are still investigating, but don’t expect to arrest anyone else.

