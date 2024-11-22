1 dead, another seriously injured after car crash in Cobb County spills onto sidewalk

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A car crash in Cobb County killed one pedestrian and left another pedestrian seriously injured,

Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a deadly pedestrian collision on Barrett Lakes Boulevard.

An investigation determined that a Nissan Altima was traveling east on Barrett Lakes Boulevard when it got in the path of a Nissan Rogue, causing the two cars to collide. As a result of the collision, the Rogue struck a man and a woman who were walking.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver of the Rogue was hospitalized with minor injuries.

No one involved in the crash has been identified.

The crash is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group