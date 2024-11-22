Amazon and Walmart expanding same-day prescription delivery to GA

ATLANTA — Prescriptions to your door: It’s convenient. And it can be a life-saver, especially if you don’t live near a pharmacy.

Two retail giants are investing more in same day delivery and plan to start same day delivery of prescriptions in Georgia in 2025.

Rod Hanson gets the medication he needs in the mail through Veterans Affairs.

“When I’m running low in my vial, right there, I just call them and I get it within three or four days,” he said.

CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens deliver too. But they’ve all experienced turmoil lately: closing or announcing plans to shut down hundreds of stores.

Enter Amazon and Walmart.

“We think we’re building Pharmacy 3.0,” said Dr. Vin Gupta, Amazon Pharmacy’s chief medical officer.

