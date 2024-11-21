Criminals are using Google Maps to scout out their next victims. Here’s how to protect yourself

ATLANTA — It’s a simple step that could erase your home from the radar of would-be thieves.

Homeowners are blurring their properties on Google Maps to deter potential burglaries.

Your home is a place where you should feel most safe, but in this digital age, the information about where you live is accessible to others with a simple search.

“Our very homes we live in, the vehicles we drive, the locations we stay are available to anyone around the globe,” security analyst Daniel Linskey said.

Linskey said organized criminals are analyzing properties using Google Street View to scout potential targets, analyzing the value and layout of homes, how to get in and out and if there’s a visible front-door camera or exterior surveillance system.

“Technology is getting better and better, and criminals are using technology to get better and better,” Linskey said.

He said one step people are taking to limit criminals’ access to that technology Is blurring their homes on Google Maps -- a simple step you can in a matter of moments.

Here’s how you do it:

Go to Google Maps using the website and navigate to Street View mode at your address.

A drop-down menu will appear in the top-left corner of the screen.

There you click on “Report a Problem.”

A questionnaire will then allow you to identify where and why you would like the Street View image to be blurred.

Renee Krikorian said she never knew erasing her home on Google Maps was an option.

“I think I would want to blur my house. Who needs to really see my house besides me and my family?” Krikorian said.

You’ll need to do it on your computer since the blurring feature isn’t available in the Google Maps app.

It’s also important to know, that once a property is blurred, the change is permanent.

Linskey also suggests considering removing interior home images from websites like Redfin and Zillow.

