Georgia Police Academy instructor charged with child molestation

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The division director for the Georgia Police Academy has been accused of child molestation.

Walton County jail records show that Samuel Ray Ham was arrested Sunday on child molestation and aggravated sexual battery charges.

Channel 2 investigator reporter Ashli Lincoln learned that Ham currently works as the Georgia Police Academy division director. The academy holds advanced and specialized training for certified law enforcement officers in Georgia.

According to the arrest warrants, Ham is accused of touching a girl who was under the age of 16 in an inappropriate and sexual manner.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office told Lincoln that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

A GBI spokesperson said the bureau is investigating, but specifics are not available at this time.

Lincoln reached out to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, which runs the Georgia Police Academy, for a statement on Monday morning.

