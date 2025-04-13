VIDEO: Stockbridge police officer pushes burning car away from gas pumps

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge police are commending the actions of an officer who likely prevented a much more serious incident when he saw a car on fire right next to gas pumps.

Officer Hoffman responded to a report of a car fire at the Raceway gas station.

When he arrived he saw the car engulfed in flames at the fuel pump.

Without hesitation, Hoffman used his patrol car to push the burning car away from the pumps, into a safer spot in the parking lot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group