1 dead, 4 in critical condition after crash at busy Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a crash in northeast Atlanta.

The crash happened Monday around 10 a.m. at Piedmont Ave and Monroe Drive.

The intersection is currently shut down while police investigate. It’s unclear when the road will reopen. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

