Former UGA golfer Brian Harman’s son nearly drowns, family friend in coma after saving him

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — As Brian Harman plays in his final PGA Tour event of the year the Georgia town he calls home, his heart remains with his a close family friend.

On Oct. 13, Harman’s 6-year-old son nearly drowned while on vacation in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. At a news conference before the RSM Classic, Harman told reporters that his son had been on a boogie board with a friend when the 6-year-old got caught in a rip current.

The Harman’s friend, Cathy Dowdy, tried to save him.

“She went in the water after my son. He’s 6. Couldn’t get to him. Another gentleman coming down the beach, Crane Cantrell, jumped in. He makes it out fine; Cathy (got) injured really badly,” Harman said. “She’s been in a coma for going on six weeks now and so obviously our world down here was kind of turned on its head.”

Harman said he wanted to bring awareness to the heroic actions from Dowdy and Cantrell, a man who pulled his son to safety.

“They disregarded their selves, went into the water, saved my son, and how do you thank people like that? I don’t know other than to just say what you think. I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life,” the golfer said.

Dowdy remains in a coma at a Savannah hospital. Her friends set up a GoFundMe account to give updates on her condition and raise money to help the family cover expenses.

Mike Dowdy has been posting updates about his wife’s condition and shared the most recent one on Monday.

“Update on Cathy. A good friend said there would be days like this. 1 step forward and 2 steps back. She is still unconscious and still having some neuro storms. This causes a roller coaster ride with blood pressure and breathing rate. Lately there hasn’t been as many but today was a MONDAY. We need her on an even keel to try and wean her from the vent. Please pray for calmer days ahead.”

Harman said the Dowdy’s aren’t just friends, they are family and that the Harmans are “with em’ till the end.”

If you wish to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

