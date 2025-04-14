Attorneys reveal settlement amount between Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ex-husband, 3 Muslim women

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — New details have been revealed about the settlement between three Muslim women and Perry Greene, who is the ex-husband of Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On Monday, attorneys said Greene paid $75,000 to the group of college students, which they said they donated to their local mosque.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On March 30, the women stopped to pray in the parking lot of Avalon at Alpharetta when they were approached by Greene.

The women say the verbal attack went on for minutes before they started recording, but what was captured later resulted in Greene issuing a public apology.

Alpharetta police said they determined a crime had not been committed. The department added that both the women and Greene were legally expressing their First Amendment rights, though the department called the commentary “disgusting.”

TRENDING STORIES:

At a news conference on Monday, the women recounted the moments as everything happened.

“Honestly just shock there wasn’t really much we could say, our words were not really forming correctly. It was definitely a scary moment,” said Amira, who did not provide her last name.

“It is important that people understand this type of speech will not be tolerated and it needs to be addressed,” attorney Ali Awad said. “Today we believe it has been held accountable.”

Greene did apologize to the women privately. He also attended a Friday sermon at the women’s mosque and apologized publicly in the days after that video went viral.

“I came today just to meet with the young ladies that I was mean to and treated disrespectfully about their religion and about what they were doing,” Greene said on Friday. “I just wanted them to know that I humbly apologized to them because no one should be treated that way, and that’s not the right way for us to treat anybody.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group