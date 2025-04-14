2 GA officers critically injured after wanted suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies in northwest Georgia are searching for a suspect, who they said led them on a dangerous chase.

Polk County officials are trying to locate Albert Ladell Ware. Authorities said Ware led offices on a high-speed chase late Saturday evening.

Somehow, Ware got away, leaving two Polk County police officers with critical injuries, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately. The sheriff’s office said do not approach or attempt to apprehend Ware.

He’s wanted for two counts of reckless driving, fleeing, or attempting to elude a police officer and six counts of obstruction. More charges are forthcoming.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks everyone to keep both officers and their families in their thoughts and prayers.

The officers’ identities were not released.

