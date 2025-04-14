Decatur announces start of $8.5 million City Square transformation project

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur is moving forward with its $8.5 million effort to transform the City Square as part of the city’s “Town Center Plan 2.0.”

On Thursday, officials from the Decatur Downtown Development Authority and the City of Decatur will hold an 11 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-phase overhaul of the town center.

According to the groundbreaking announcement, the event will be a “Square ShakeUp” to kick off the expansion of the downtown area and the town center’s green space.

“While the current version of Decatur Square has been a fixture in our city for nearly 30 years, the needs of our community have evolved,” Angela Threadgill, the City of Decatur’s Assistant City Manager for Community & Economic Development, said in a statement. “After extensive conversations with our residents and local business owners, it became clear changes were necessary to support the type of programming that keeps Downtown Decatur vibrant.”

Officials said the changes coming to the square are key to the 2.0 plan, which the Decatur City Commission adopted in 2023.

As part of that plan, the city announced the bandstand would be demolished in January ahead of the reconstruction project.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the square last week ahead of the demolition, where officials said the bandstand would be destroyed to make room for green space and a large stage for outdoor concerts.

Funding for the project is coming from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in DeKalb County and is expected to take about 10 months to finish. The goal of the project is to be complete and reopened before June 2026 when the FIFA World Cup is hosted in Atlanta.

“When considering this project alongside some of the other initiatives undertaken by the City – especially our small business improvement grants – we hope it sends a clear message that we aren’t resting on our laurels when it comes to making Decatur the best it can be for all stakeholders,” Threadgill said.

Access to the Decatur city Square will be open during the construction project, with only certain parts closed for construction.

Officials said as parts of the project are finished, access will reopen, and that while here isn’t a specific timeline yet for the next phase of the Decatur Square transformation, it will include an outdoor pavilion, splash pad and extra seating and amenities for residents and visitors.

More information on the project is available online here.

