Downtown Decatur getting multi-million dollar makeover

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur says the city square will get a massive, multi-million dollar transformation.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was in the square on Tuesday where demolition is set to begin in the next few weeks.

The current gazebo bandstand is set to go away and make way for more green space and a large stage structure with more grass area for concerts and performances.

Gehlbach spoke to parkgoer Fred Menegee who says he brings his terrier, Henry, to the public space nearly every day.

“Will miss it, but hope good things will come of it,” he said.

The Decatur City Commission approved spending $8.5 million for the square at their meeting on Monday night. The money is funded from special purpose local option sales tax revenue.

“I think it’s a good change. I think there’s a lot of wasted space back here…and make way for audience up front here. Overall, think it would be very positive,” Menefee said.

Other changes slated for the square include moving the current sculpture and fountain from the plaza, adding more shaded spots and a brand new play area.

The gateway from the DeKalb County Courthouse is being extended and the MARTA entrance will be partially covered and improved, as well as permanent public restrooms being installed.

