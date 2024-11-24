Georgia Bulldogs will return to SEC Championship game after wild day in the conference

GEORGIA — The Georgia Bulldogs defeated unranked UMass at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, 59-21.

Now, after a wild day where No. 9 Ole Miss lost to unranked Florida, No. 7 Alabama lost to unranked Oklahoma and No. 15 Texas A&M lost to unranked Auburn in four overtimes, UGA will return to the SEC Championship game.

Georgia kicks off season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a win over Clemson ✅



Will play at the Benz in the SEC Championship game.

Could play there in Peach Bowl and the Natty — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 24, 2024

A back and forth battle between Auburn and Texas A&M had the college football world tuned in for more than four hours after both teams refused to go down easily. The final play of the game, Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed threw a pass to his receiver that hit his hands, but was dropped to end the game and give Auburn a 43-41 win.

Now, the Bulldogs await the winner of the No. 15 Texas A&M versus No. 3 Texas at Kyle Field next weekend to decide who they will play in the SEC Championship.

The title game will be played Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on Channel 2.

DAWGS ARE ATL BOUND. 🚨@GeorgiaFootball has officially clinched a spot in the 2024 SEC Football Championship Game!#SECFB x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/OnTPe7zR7n — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 24, 2024

