Georgia Bulldogs will return to SEC Championship game after wild day in the conference

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Getty) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: A general view of Georgia Bulldogs fans tailgating prior to the SEC Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide outside at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
GEORGIA — The Georgia Bulldogs defeated unranked UMass at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, 59-21.

Now, after a wild day where No. 9 Ole Miss lost to unranked Florida, No. 7 Alabama lost to unranked Oklahoma and No. 15 Texas A&M lost to unranked Auburn in four overtimes, UGA will return to the SEC Championship game.

A back and forth battle between Auburn and Texas A&M had the college football world tuned in for more than four hours after both teams refused to go down easily. The final play of the game, Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed threw a pass to his receiver that hit his hands, but was dropped to end the game and give Auburn a 43-41 win.

Now, the Bulldogs await the winner of the No. 15 Texas A&M versus No. 3 Texas at Kyle Field next weekend to decide who they will play in the SEC Championship.

The title game will be played Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on Channel 2.

