SEC Championship: How can the Georgia Bulldogs get to Atlanta? It’s complicated

ATLANTA — Everyone in Bulldogs nation wants to know how Georgia can get back to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

ESPN says Georgia has a 37% chance to play in the championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But to figure out how, you may need an advance math degree.

It basically comes down to which the records for each of Georgia’s SEC opponents.

As we head into Week 13, here is what the top of the SEC standings look like: Texas (5-1), Texas A&M (5-1), Georgia (6-2), Tennessee (5-2), Alabama (4-2) and Ole Miss (4-2). Georgia did not play Texas A&M this season.

The Bulldogs finished their conference schedule with a 31-17 win over the Vols. Texas A&M and Texas will play Auburn and Kentucky respectively before they face each other in the final game.

Tennessee closes its SEC schedule with Vanderbilt. Alabama faces Oklahoma and rival Auburn. Ole Miss plays Florida and rival Mississippi State.

Here is where things get complicated. The biggest thing that stands in Georgia’s way is Alabama.

If the Crimson Tide loses to either Oklahoma or Auburn, that would give them a third SEC loss and the Dawgs should be in. But there are exceptions. Bama can lose, but Vanderbilt upsetting Tennessee would hurt Georgia’s conference strength of schedule and keep them out.

There’s another path forward.

If all the favorites win out and Missouri loses both games to Mississippi State and Arkansas, then Georgia would likely get the bid. But there’s an exception for that as well: if Texas A&M beats Texas, then Alabama would get the nod over Georgia due to its head-to-head win.

There is also a scenario though where the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide could meet in Atlanta: if Texas and Texas A&M each pick up a second conference loss.

The Longhorns and Aggies play each other in the season finale; however if A&M loses to Auburn and beats Texas or if Texas loses to Kentucky and then beats A&M, then Georgia and Alabama would win out the battle of 6-2 records.

There are 12 conference games remaining with way too many outcomes to go over. But buckle up for a wild finish to the 2024 college football regular season.

Take a look at the remaining schedule.

WEEK 13

No. 9 Ole Miss at Florida, 12 p.m., Channel 2

Massachusetts at No. 10 Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

UTEP at No. 11 Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at No. 3 Texas, 3:30 p.m., Channel 2

Wofford at No. 18 South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m.

No. 7 Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., Channel 2

No. 15 Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

WEEK 14

Nov. 29

Mississippi State at No. 9 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., Channel 2

Georgia Tech at No. 10 Georgia, 7:30 p.m., Channel 2

Nov. 30

Florida at Florida State, TBD

No. 11 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 12 p.m., Channel 2

No. 18 South Carolina at No. 17 Clemson, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, 12 p.m.

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., Channel 2

Arkansas at No. 23 Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at LSU, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Texas at No. 15 Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., Channel 2

