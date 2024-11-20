College Football Playoff Rankings: Here’s where Georgia ranked after comeback win against Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. — The third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2024 season have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs have risen.

In the first rankings, the Dawgs were ranked No. 3, behind only undefeated Oregon and one-loss Ohio State.

But after a heartbreaking loss against Ole Miss, the Dawgs dropped to the No. 12 spot in the second rankings last week.

Now, the Georgia Bulldogs have risen slightly to the No. 10 spot, which would earn them a spot in the playoffs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Associated Press also moved the Bulldogs back into the top 10, ranking them No. 8. They’ll face the UMass Minutemen on Saturday.

This is the first year that college football has expanded to a 12-team bracket for the playoff.

The five best-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the playoff and the top four are guaranteed first-round byes.

Here is the complete ranking:

Oregon (11-0) Ohio State (9-1) Texas (9-1) Penn State (9-1) Indiana (10-0) Notre Dame (9-1) Alabama (8-2) Miami (9-1) Ole Miss (8-2) Georgia (8-2) Tennessee (8-2) Boise State (9-1) SMU (9-1) BYU (9-1) Texas A&M (8-2) Colorado (8-2) Clemson (8-2) South Carolina (7-3) Army (9-0) Tulane (9-2) Arizona State (8-2) Iowa State (8-2) Missouri (7-3) UNLV (8-2) Illinois (7-3)

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group