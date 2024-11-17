AP top 25 college football poll: Georgia moves back into top 10

ATLANTA — Another week of college football has come and gone. But where will Georgia end up after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers?

The new AP poll comes out every Sunday afternoon.

The AP poll media panel comprises of 62 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Here is how the panel ranked the top 25 this week.

AP Top 25

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Ole Miss

10. Tennessee

11. Miami (FL)

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Colorado

17. Clemson

18. Army

19. South Carolina

20. Tulane

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. UNLV

24. Illinois

25. Washington State

The College Football Playoff rankings committee will release its new rankings on Tuesday.

