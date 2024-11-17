AP top 25 college football poll: Georgia moves back into top 10

ATLANTA — Another week of college football has come and gone. But where will Georgia end up after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers?
The new AP poll comes out every Sunday afternoon.
The AP poll media panel comprises of 62 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Here is how the panel ranked the top 25 this week.
AP Top 25
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Ole Miss
10. Tennessee
11. Miami (FL)
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Colorado
17. Clemson
18. Army
19. South Carolina
20. Tulane
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. UNLV
24. Illinois
25. Washington State
The College Football Playoff rankings committee will release its new rankings on Tuesday.
