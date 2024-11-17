1 dead in wrong-way crash on GA 400 near Buckhead

ATLANTA — Police and firefighters are at the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash that has Georgia 400 northbound lanes closed.
The Georgia Department of Transportation dispatch confirms that at least one person died in the wrong-way crash on GA 400 near Lenox Road.
Police are diverting all traffic that was headed northbound on GA 400 to Sidney Marcus Blvd.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the scene of the crash and said he could see at least two vehicles that were involved in the crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 6 arrested for murder of man caught breaking into cars at Atlanta apartment complex
- Employees file lawsuit against Delta Air Lines after claims of discrimination
- Families speak after both of their loved ones killed in Atlanta last weekend
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group