1 dead in wrong-way crash on GA 400 near Buckhead

ATLANTA — Police and firefighters are at the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash that has Georgia 400 northbound lanes closed.

The Georgia Department of Transportation dispatch confirms that at least one person died in the wrong-way crash on GA 400 near Lenox Road.

Police are diverting all traffic that was headed northbound on GA 400 to Sidney Marcus Blvd.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the scene of the crash and said he could see at least two vehicles that were involved in the crash.

