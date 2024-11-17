Employees file lawsuit against Delta Airlines after claims of discrimination

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta is facing a discrimination lawsuit. It claims the airline retaliated against Jewish employees.

One worker believes Delta “knowingly” compromised worker safety by hiring four flight attendants that openly expressed hate toward Israel and supported Hamas.

The suit alleges the company did not follow standard diversion protocol when a passenger got violent on a flight from Tel Aviv to New York last year.

Delta told us it cannot comment on pending litigation.

But said the company has zero tolerance for discrimination or retaliation of any form in the workplace.

Delta is also involved in a lawsuit of its own suing cyber-security firm “crowd strike” for its role in the globe software outage.

The five-day meltdown caused more than 6,000 flight cancellations.

