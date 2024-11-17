Families speak after both of their loved ones killed in Atlanta last weekend

ATLANTA — A daughter is speaking out for the first time about the double shooting that took place inside a rooming home on Bolton Road last weekend.

“Why would you do that? Why, why why?” Shardia Williams asked. “I’m trying to hold up the best way I can.”

Williams told Channel 2 Action News reporter Veronica Griffin her father was one of the two men shot inside a Southwest Atlanta home; both died.

“I just remember getting the phone call. And seemed like everything after that just went blank,” Williams said.

Leonard Bridges, 61, a father of four and grandfather is sorely missed.

“He was a loving person. And that was my daddy, our daddy and loving father and he will be truly missed,” Williams said.

Just a few miles away, on Saturday there were balloons and lots of hugs at a celebration of life for the second victim, Jerome Johnson, 66, also known as Uncle J.

Johnson was also gunned down inside the rooming home, his family telling Channel 2 Action News he was shot multiple times.

The shooting suspect returned to the scene and was arrested. Atlanta police identified him as 52-year-old Leatories Carter.

“It is time to do better. It is not, the gun is not the answer, the gun is not the answer,” Tekela Glover said.

Glover organized this gathering to honor her father and to bring the family together to help comfort her great-uncle.

“Well, you know I miss him. Miss him sadly. I am sad,” Clinton Johnson said.

Clinton Johnson said he misses his nephew, telling Channel 2 Action News they spoke on the phone daily using playful code names for each other.

“I called him Kojak-1 and he called me Kojak-2 – Kojak bring it back,” Clinton Johnson said. “I miss talking to him about football. You know, I miss him period.”

