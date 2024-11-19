Former UGA running back, son of boxing legend to join WWE

ATHENS, Ga. — Elijah Holyfield, a former University of Georgia running back and the son of former boxing legend Evander Holyfield, has signed with the WWE.

The Woodward Academy product, Holyfield, announced the news on X on Friday. He was pictured among several young stars in the WWE Nxt program.

Elijah Holyfield played three seasons for the Bulldogs, splitting carries in the backfield with D’Andre Swift, currently of the Chicago Bears.

The 26-year-old Holyfield did not get drafted in 2019 but had brief NFL stints with the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

Evander Holyfield is one of the most prominent American boxers of all time, and now his son will follow his footsteps in the world of combat sports.

