‘We’re still fighting:’ Trial date set 3 years after construction worker killed in hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a construction worker killed by a hit-and-run driver wants the driver to be held accountable. They have been waiting three years and a judge finally set a trial date on Monday.

“We’re still fighting. We’ll always fight. We’ll be here every time,” Kimberly Buckner said.

In July 2021, Scottie Sherman, Buckner’s brother, was working construction in Doraville on Buford Highway when he was hit. Investigators say a driver, identified as Alexis Dubose, veered across three lanes of traffic and crashed into the construction site.

Police said she left the scene and continued driving despite having a shattered windshield. Police charged Dubose with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.

Sherman’s family says they can’t get over the fact that the driver, who admits to hitting him, just left him there. They have shown up for every court date over the past three years hoping for accountability.

“When you know you did something wrong, you should try and do the right things. At least try to correct something in the wrongdoing,” Buckner said.

Dubose has previously turned down a plea deal of 10 years with four to serve. On Monday, a judge set her trial date for Dec. 12.

Her attorney Max Hirsh spoke to Channel 2 Action News moments after the date was set. He said it has taken the state three years to indict and that his client has also been waiting.

“Alexis is deeply sorry, deeply remorseful for this tragic tragic accident,” Hirsh said. “She thinks about Scottie Sherman every single day. It goes through her mind and she sends her condolences to the Sherman family and she too is waiting for this to wrap up in court.”

The victim’s family said they have a hard time believing that Dubose feels sorry.

“It just makes me wonder, like wow, you can sit in a room full of this man’s family and look like stone, straight ahead. No remorse, no emotions, no nothing. You hurt us,” Buckner said.

