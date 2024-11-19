Family finally gets closure a decade after Cobb couple lured to their death with Craigslist ad

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a decade after the murder of a Cobb County couple, the victim’s family finally gets closure.

It has been nearly 10 years since a Cobb County couple were lured to their deaths while searching for their dream car.

On Monday, Ronnie ‘Jay’ Towns pled guilty to the murders of Bud and June Runion and will serve the rest of his life in prison.

“I hope he gets his life straighten out. That he uses his time, his lifetime spent in jail, to do good and help others,” Brittany Patterson, Bud and June’s daughter, said.

Bud and June Runion went down with hopes of buying a 1960s Mustang, similar to one Bud owned as a young man.

“He started looking for it because he wanted to get new memories with my mom,” Patterson said.

Patterson and the rest of her family describe the Runions as a couple dedicated to service. Patterson says they started a ministry, helped pay for utility bills, and donated to those in need.

“If you ever wanted an example of how to live, they were that example,” Amanda Carr, Bud and June’s Granddaughter, said.

However, police say Towns murdered the Cobb County couple. The man was arrested within days of the Runions’ disappearance, but the case stretched on for nine years because of issues with the grand jury, COVID-19, and another high-profile murder trial.

“I feel like God had a plan. Because in April of 2024, new evidence was found in this case,” Patterson said.

This spring, a man magnet fishing pulled up new evidence, including the couple’s IDs and credit cards.

On Monday, Towns pled guilty, and Brittany addressed her parents’ murderer.

“If he only asked, if he had asked for money, asked for the car, and asked for the shirt off their back to give them a chance to live, they would have helped him,” Patterson said.

With his plea, Towns will spend his life in prison without the possibility of parole. However, he will avoid the death penalty.

The Runion family says they are happy for closure and will try to honor Bud and June’s legacy through forgiveness and faith.

“I would hope they would say they were proud of their children and how they handled this situation,” Patterson said.

