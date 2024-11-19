Toddler suffers serious injuries after getting hit by car in GA gas station parking lot

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia mother was arrested after her child was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2: 30 p.m., Rome police received a call about a child being backed over by a car. It happened in the parking lot of the Citgo convenience store at the intersection of John Davenport Drive and Martha Berry Boulevard.

According to Rome officers, a 15-month-old boy, that was unattended had walked from the nearby motel and was waddling through the store parking lot. Police said, that as a vehicle tried to leave the store, the driver didn’t see the toddler and back into him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rome police arrested, the child’s mother, Holly Kate Hosey, 31, of Bowden, GA. She was charged with cruelty to children and taken to the Floyd County Jail.

The little boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for his severe leg injuries. The Floyd County Department of Family and Children Services took custody of the child.

Authorities did not release the child’s current condition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group