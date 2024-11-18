Georgia Appeals Court abruptly cancels hearing over Willis dismissal from Trump case

ATLANTA — The Georgia Court of Appeals has abruptly canceled a scheduled hearing in the election interference case involving now President-elect Donald Trump and the other defendants.

So far, there is no reason was given.

Trump and the others’ attorneys wanted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis disqualified from the criminal case after her relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade came to light.

Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but they have argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case.

A lower court judge denied the request.

Trump and his attorneys later submitted an appeal arguing the indictment should have been dismissed, and that Willis and her team should have been disqualified from the case.

There is currently no word on when or if that hearing will be rescheduled.

RELATED STORIES:





©2024 Cox Media Group