Georgia court sets date for Trump’s appeal to disqualify Fani Willis from election interference case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Court of Appeals has set a date for former President Trump’s appeal hearing on disqualifying Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case.

Clerk Administrator Steve Castlen said the date is set for Oct. 4 and three judges are assigned to hear it.

The date puts in doubt Willis’ ability to prosecute Trump before the November election.

The date is tentative and could change.

Steve Sadow, the lead defense counsel for President Trump, issued a statement to Channel 2 Action News, writing:

“President Trump’s interlocutory appeal was docketed today in the Georgia Court of Appeals, and oral argument is tentatively scheduled for October 4, 2024. We look forward to presenting arguments before Judges Brown, Markel, and Land on why this case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for the trial court’s acknowledged ‘odor of mendacity’ misconduct in violation of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct.”

Trump is one of 18 and co-defendants are accused of attempting to change the results of the 2020 election in Georgia in a sweeping RICO indictment.

