Will Trump’s conviction in NY impact his case here in Georgia? A legal expert weighs in

ATLANTA — Following former President Donald Trump’s conviction in New York, it left people with a lot of questions about whether it would impact his case here in Georgia.

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James came into the Channel 2 Action News studios for WSB Tonight to give us some answers about what will happen next.

Is Trump facing jail time?

“Well, technically he is facing prison time. The question is, will the judge give him prison time,” James said. “There’s no what we call mandatory minimums, which means that a judge is required by law to give a certain amount of jail time. The judge could give up to four years for each count, or the judge could probate all the sentences, and give former President Donald Trump straight probation in a case like this.”

What happens next?

“Right now, I can tell you they’re preparing for the sentencing hearing, they’re also ordering the transcript preparing for an appeal, which most assuredly will come, to see if there’s an error in this case,” James said.

Will the New York conviction impact his Georgia case?

“Not really, I don’t think so. Two completely different cases. One of them is the hush money case, more personal behavior. The other is a case about the election and whether or not he tried to steal the election. So not really,” James said.

Can Trump continue his run for President?

“Yes, there’s nothing in the Constitution that prohibits him from running for president. People are going to have to decide whether or not they’re going to vote for what’s effectively a convicted felon at this point because he will run as a convicted felon unless his conviction is overturned before the election,” James said.

