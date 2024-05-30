Reactions along party lines as former President Donald Trump found guilty in hush money trial

ATLANTA — People across the political spectrum are weighing in after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on counts in the hush money trial in New York.

Following the verdict, Trump addressed the media saying he was “a very innocent man.”

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here,” Trump said. I’m a very innocent man, and it’s okay, I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now.

“This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it’s just a disgrace. And we’ll keep fighting. We’ll fight till the end, and we’ll win because our country has gone to hell.

“We don’t have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess. We’re a nation in decline, serious decline, millions and millions of people pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists, and they’re taking over our country. We have a country that’s in big trouble.

“But this was a rigged decision right from Day One. With a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over.

President Joe Biden released a statement, saying:

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law. Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president. The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.”

Gov. Brian Kemp posted a comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying:

“From the beginning, this prosecution and trial have been driven by partisan politics. Despite today’s events, the ultimate verdict is up to the American people on November 5th when they will have a clear choice on the future of our country.”

In a statement from the head of the Georgia GOP, Josh McKoon said, in part:

“Today’s outcome was preordained by a partisan judge and prosecutor who have critically damaged public confidence in our criminal justice system, perhaps irrevocably. Republicans should not have to fear being in jurisdictions that elect Democrats who will prosecute them for the crime of being Republican, but that is what has happened today.”

Rep. Nikema Williams, who is also the head of the Georgia Democratic Party, released this statement, saying:

“Nobody is above the law and today’s verdict, while a long time coming, does not change our mission in 2024 to re-elect President Biden to continue his work investing in Georgia, creating jobs and producing more opportunities for everyone. Convicted felon, or not, Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president, and Georgians cannot afford a second term of our freedoms being ripped away by an unhinged and even more dangerous candidate.”

Former Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler Twitter her reaction, saying:

“An outrage. The ruling party has commandeered the American justice system to keep their opponent from winning the 2024 presidential election. This is tyranny. And no matter what side of the aisle you are on, it is also the reason you MUST vote for Donald Trump this November.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had this to say:

“Radical leftists & Deepstate Operatives have been orchestrating this SHAM trial from the beginning… What do they do now that President Trump is leading in the polls, and their stunt is failing? You don’t see this level of corruption in a banana republic, but it’s happening in our own backyard. There is NOTHING they fear more than another Trump Presidency. President Trump needs you now more than ever.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for comment about the verdict, but she did not have one.

Trump’s Georgia attorney Steve Sadow had no comment as well.

