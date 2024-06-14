‘State of Georgia v. Donald J. Trump:’ BBC to produce documentary about election interference case

ATLANTA — The BBC announced Friday that it is producing a feature-length documentary about the Georgia election interference case, tentatively named the “State of Georgia v. Donald J. Trump.”

“Not only is Georgia a hugely important swing state in the presidential race, it’s where Trump allegedly tried to overturn the 2020 election. Now, in 2024, Trump must win the Georgia vote - but before that, he and his 18 co-defendants face a criminal trial,” the BBC said in a news release.

The BBC said it has had “unprecedented access” to the case and the “film explores the key evidence in the most audacious ‘criminal racketeering enterprise’ case in American history.”

The British network said that the film will also document the “ordinary people doing extraordinary things” in the case, like the employees who recorded the infamous phone call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where Trump asked him to “find11,780 votes,” to the foreperson who made up the grand jury that ultimately indicted the former president and 18 others.

The documentary will be directed by Marian Mohamed.

“This is an extraordinary moment in history. Having the chance to be at the heart of a story that could change the world we live in is thrilling. As a filmmaker, it’s the kind of opportunity you dream about,” she said.

There is no release date yet for the film.

