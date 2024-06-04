It is unlikely Trump case will go to trial in Georgia before November election

ATLANTA — The Georgia Court of Appeals set a date Monday for former President Trump’s appeal hearing on disqualifying Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case.

The hearing has been set for Oct. 4 and three judges are assigned to hear it.

So what impact does that have on the case against the former president?

“Oct. 4 is a month before election day, so the importance would be the outcome of this proceeding, which is asking whether or not Fani Willis can continue as the prosecutor for the case. It punts forward when the case would start, either way, with potential that Appellate Court could say no, Fani Willis cannot proceed and then she has to appoint another special prosecutor,” political analyst Bill Crane told Channel 2′s Karyn Greer.

The date puts in doubt Willis’ ability to prosecute Trump before the November election.

But Crane said there are other ways of moving this case forward.

“Knowing how passionately this district attorney wants to prosecute this case on behalf of the people of Georgia, I don’t think she has any choice but to take this controversy and conflict off the table, recuse herself and appoint another special prosecutor, which means this hearing would need to take place and then she could proceed to try to get this court case docketed,” Crane said.

Crane said there are several people within Willis’ office who could take over the case or she can even go outside to find a new prosecutor.

Steve Sadow, the lead defense counsel for President Trump here in Georgia, issued a statement to Channel 2 Action News, writing:

“President Trump’s interlocutory appeal was docketed today in the Georgia Court of Appeals, and oral argument is tentatively scheduled for October 4, 2024. We look forward to presenting arguments before Judges Brown, Markle, and Land on why this case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for the trial court’s acknowledged ‘odor of mendacity’ misconduct in violation of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct.”

The Oct. 4 date is tentative and could change.

Attorney says Trump’s New York conviction could be used against him in Georgia case Attorney Manny Arora said he sees the Georgia case as a heavier lift than the New York case.





