Man grabs machete, attacks 2 deputies serving an eviction notice: GBI

BUTTS COUNTY, GA. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man accused of attacking two deputies with a machete.

The attack happened on Monday in Butts County as the deputies were serving an eviction notice.

Around 9:20 am. deputies arrived at a house on County Line Road to give Courtney Reeves, 30, the notice. Deputies said Reeves grabbed a machete and started to attack them.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long confirmed that one deputy had a cut to his arm and was released from the hospital. A second deputy though had a “large laceration” on his head at the home, according to Long. The deputy is stable at the hospital.

“I want to make this very, very clear. If you assault one of my deputies and are fortunate enough to live another day, rest assured, when convicted I will do everything in my legal power to see that you spend every possible day in a State Prison,” Long wrote in a statement.

“In this profession, we go to work every day knowing that there is a possibility that we won’t make it home, but we are willing to risk it all to save life and property of those we serve. These deputies are true heroes and true public servants, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” he added.

Reeves has been booked on charges of aggravated assault against law enforcement. The GBI says it is conducting an independent investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group