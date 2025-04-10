Be weather aware: Damaging winds, large hail possible with storm risk today

ATLANTA — It’s been a busy spring severe weather season already and Thursday will be another day to stay weather aware.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a cold front will drive up the risk of strong and severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and into this evening hours.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but there is also a higher than average risk for large hail of quarter-size diameter or greater.

While the overall threat is low, a brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

Isolated storms move into the mountains as early as early afternoon

Main severe storm threat 4pm – midnight

Additional showers/isolated non-severe storms possible tomorrow

Clearing out for the weekend with lots of sun; 60s Saturday, 70s Sunday

