Member of popular Atlanta rap group accused in major electronics theft ring

ATLANTA — Police say a member of a mid-2000s rap group is responsible for the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of items across metro Atlanta.

He and his accomplices had been trying to score big overseas, investigators said.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden speaks exclusively with Atlanta Police who prevented the stolen electronics from heading abroad, LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00.

Police say the investigation started at the Metro Mart last year, after victims tracked their stolen computers and iPads to a business owned by Alphonce Smith, who raps under the name of Cyco Black and was part the group Crime Mob.

Investigators say they’ve recovered more than $100,000 in stolen electronics.

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