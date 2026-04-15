‘I only have drugs at my house,’ suspect tells DEA Atlanta agents

NORCROSS, Ga. — Federal agents found nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine in Gwinnett County because a suspect told them exactly where to look.

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DEA Atlanta investigators had been watching Alberto Ortiz-Osornio on April 3 when Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a pickup truck nearby. A drug dog hit on the back seat and deputies found roughly 66 pounds of meth packed inside two black totes.

Agents then stopped Ortiz-Osornio separately. When they asked if he had any drugs or weapons on him, he allegedly told them he only had drugs at his house. He signed a Spanish-language consent form and let them in, according to a complaint.

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Inside his bedroom on North Fulton Circle near Norcross, agents found four more totes holding another 121 pounds of meth.

Ortiz-Osornio and pickup driver Marco Antonio Solano-Posadas both face federal conspiracy and distribution charges. Prosecutors say Ortiz-Osornio is a Mexican national who was deported in 2020 and returned without permission, adding an illegal reentry charge to his case.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg linked the seizure to foreign drug cartels operating inside Georgia communities.

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