85 kilos of meth headed for metro Atlanta streets, feds say

NORCROSS, Ga. — Two men are facing federal drug trafficking charges after authorities say they were caught in a major methamphetamine operation in metro Atlanta.

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According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Alberto Ortiz-Osornio and Marco Antonio Solano-Posadas are accused of trafficking approximately 85 kilograms, nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine in Norcross.

Federal investigators say the arrests came during an ongoing Drug Enforcement Administration investigation on April 3.

Authorities allege Ortiz was seen placing two large 12-gallon bins into his car outside his Norcross home before driving a short distance to meet Solano. Investigators say the bins were then transferred into Solano’s vehicle.

Shortly after, Gwinnett County deputies conducted a traffic stop and reportedly discovered about 30 kilograms of methamphetamine inside the bins.

Agents then executed a search at Ortiz’s home, where they say they uncovered four additional bins containing another 55 kilograms of methamphetamine, bringing the total seizure to 85 kilograms.

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“The defendants allegedly sought to traffic nearly 200 pounds of deadly methamphetamine before a coordinated law enforcement effort caught them in the act,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

DEA Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung said the arrests mark a significant disruption to drug distribution in the region.

“These arrests represent a significant step in dismantling a drug trafficking operation responsible for distributing dangerous amounts of methamphetamine into our communities,” Chung said.

Both men are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ortiz remains in federal custody without bond following a judge’s order. Solano is currently being held by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in the coming days.

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