2-year-old run over, killed in Georgia

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-year-old Georgia boy has died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Deputies say Toombs County 911 received a call just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday from Memorial Health Meadows Hospital about a child who was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the child as Zakai Johnson.

Investigators say the 2-year-old was in the yard when a silver GMC Yukon hit and ran him over. The child’s mother told officials she immediately picked him up and rushed him to the hospital.

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The Vidalia Police Department initially responded to the hospital but determined the incident happened outside city limits at a home on Cadillac Drive.

Toombs County took over the investigation and responded to both the hospital and the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol was called in to assist. The agency’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is now helping to determine exactly what happened.

Based on preliminary interviews, investigators say the incident appears to be accidental. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials are asking the community to keep the child’s family in their thoughts during this difficult time.

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