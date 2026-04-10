Man accused of murder back in Georgia after arrest more than 9,000 miles away

A Georgia man wanted in a deadly shooting in Richmond County is back in Georgia after he was caught more than 9,000 miles away in Thailand.

Cedric Alandus Peters, 23, was wanted in the deadly shooting of Chavious Kemmerlin, 50, in November 2024.

It took more than a year and a half, but federal authorities ended up finding Peters and arrested him at a condo in Bangkok, Thailand, in February.

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Investigators said he tried to run, but was unsuccessful.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Peters was brought back to the United States on Thursday, where he was flown into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and briefly placed in the Clayton County Jail.

He was then transferred to the jail in Augusta.

Peters is facing multiple charges, including malice murder, home invasion, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, criminal trespass, and theft.

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