Georgia Secret Service trainee spied on roommate, sent stalker-like messages

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Secret Service agent in training in South Georgia has been arrested on felony charges of eavesdropping at the nation’s premier federal law enforcement training academy in Glynn County.

ABC News confirmed that Joel Lara Canvasser secretly recorded his roommate’s every move with a spy camera hidden in a phone charger.

Canvasser had been spying on his roommate for weeks, and barraged him with text messages like he was being watched by a stalker who could see into his suite and bathroom, investigators said.

Canvasser was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance. He posted a bond of $8,458 and did not respond to messages for comment on this story, ABC News said.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn called the charges against Canvasser “deeply troubling.”

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“On April 8, disturbing facts involving a Secret Service trainee assigned to a special agent training class at FLETC in Glynco, Georgia, were brought to light,” Quinn said in a statement to ABC News. “An initial investigation by the Secret Service and FLETC led to the individual’s arrest by local authorities. The charges are deeply troubling and raise significant concerns about the individual’s character and fitness to serve. As this matter is now before the courts, we will allow the facts to be presented through the judicial process. We commend the swift actions of Secret Service trainers and FLETC personnel, whose prompt response ensured the matter was quickly brought forward and addressed through appropriate legal channels.”

The Secret Service confirmed that this was an isolated incident between Canvasser and his roommate, who is also a Secret Service trainee.

Canvasser previously worked as an analyst with the presidential protection team.

Read more about the investigation by CLICKING HERE.

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