Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer dies at 85

ATLANTA — Rico Carty, a Hall of Famer, batting champion has died at 85, according to the Atlanta Braves.

The announcement came Sunday, as the team recognized the franchise history maker.

He began his career with the Braves in 1964 and brought his talents from Milwaukee to Atlanta when the team moved in 1966.

According to the Braves, Carty owned the club’s first-ever hit in Atlanta.

“His .366 batting average in 1970 is the franchise’s modern-era single-season record,” the organization said.

He was inducted into the Atlanta Braves’ Hall of Fame in 2023.

