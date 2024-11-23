Gwinnett County senior suffers ‘traumatic brain injury’ during high school football game

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An Archer High School senior is in the ICU after his family says he suffered a “traumatic brain injury” during a game last week.

OJ Appiah’s sister, Joanna Paradiso, says the senior linebacker was injured during the game on Nov. 15. She didn’t comment on how he was injured, but said that he is making daily progress.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

His mother, a nurse, has been caring for him as heals and prepares for more surgeries, meaning she hasn’t been able to work, despite being the Lawrenceville family’s sole provider.

Paradiso set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to offset medical expenses and help cover the family’s living expenses so they can continue caring for Appiah.

“We are deeply grateful for this incredible community and your steadfast support,” she wrote. “Thank you Tigers for keeping OJ and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group