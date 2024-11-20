13 arrested during undercover sex trafficking sting in central Georgia

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A sex trafficking investigation led to the arrest of thirteen people, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Operation Macon Plays was a multi-agency undercover operation that targeted sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers in the Bibb County area. The goal was to identify and arrest pimps and human traffickers.

Officials say 11 sex workers were rescued and offered medical treatment and community-related resources.

The following people were arrested:

Georgia Marie Emmons, 37, of Americus, GA, was charged with pimping, giving a false name, address, or date of birth. Emmons also had two unrelated outstanding warrants.

Darrell Lee Gillis, 33, of Macon, was charged with pimping.

Anthony Ramond Bowens, 27, of Macon, was charged with prostitution and violation of parole.

Suhntain Naurice Griffin, 45, of Macon, was charged with giving a false name, address, or date of birth.

Bobby Darien Harden, Jr., 33, of Macon, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Thomesha Armstrong, 33, of Macon, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

According to the GBI, the following people traveled to Bibb County with the intent to purchase sex and were charged with pandering:

Johntaz Bryant, 37, of Macon;

Torri Vontrea Walton, 37, of Macon;

Clinton Cardiable Harris, age 54, of Columbus, GA;

Cecilio Gabriel Lopez Hernandez, age 34, of Macon;

Jose Alfredo Cruiz, age 32, of Blackshear, GA;

Loc Tan Nguyen, age 49, of Macon;

Mark Alan Gunter, age 61, of Rincon;

The investigation is ongoing with more charges and arrests possibly forthcoming.

Anyone with information can call the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. All forms of human trafficking can be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline, 1-866-ENDHTGA.

