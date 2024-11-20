Family says 21-year-old was missing. Turns out he was on the run for molestation charge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man considered missing by his family was found hiding out in Georgia.

On Aug. 20, deputies in Washington County, Fla. were asked to conduct a welfare check on Andrew Lamar Wilson, 21.

Wilson’s family members told deputies that they had tried to contact him multiple times but were unsuccessful. Family members asked investigators to consider Wilson as a missing person.

An investigation later revealed that Wilson was facing charges out of Bay County for lewd, lascivious battery and lascivious molestation. He did not show up for court.

The sheriff’s office said Wilson traveled to Laurens County, GA where he had been on the run to avoid criminal charges. Warrants were issued out of Bay County for his arrest.

Deputies found and arrested Wilson Wednesday morning. He’s also charged with failure to appear.

Wilson is being held in the Laurens County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

