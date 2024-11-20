Laken Riley murder: Jose Ibarra found guilty on all counts

ATHENS, Ga. — The suspect in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley has been found guilty on all 10 counts on Wednesday.

Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard read a guilty verdict for Jose Ibarra in front of a courtroom packed by Riley’s family and friends.

Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial and elected to have a bench trial, where the judge was the sole person responsible for a verdict and sentencing.

The trial began on Friday. The prosecution laid out its case in three days and called to the stand Riley’s roommate, a woman who lived with Ibarra and more than a dozen law enforcement officers.

The defense called a police officer, a jogger and one of Ibarra’s neighbors on Tuesday and rested their case Wednesday morning.

After the closing arguments, Judge Haggard announced a guilty verdict on all charges: one count of malice murder; three counts of felony murder; and one count each of kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstructing an emergency call, evidence tampering and being a peeping Tom.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued the following statement after the verdict.

“Though we are glad that justice has been delivered on behalf of Laken Riley, we continue to mourn her loss with her family and friends and know that she should still be with us today. The information revealed in this trial was heartbreaking, and we applaud the bravery of Laken’s loved ones for reliving that horrible day to ensure her killer faced the consequences of his senseless actions. We will not let ourselves forget Laken or stop working to ensure her memory lives on.

This criminal should never have been allowed to enter our country, and he certainly should not have been allowed to stay after shamelessly breaking our laws. Open border policies failed Laken Riley, and today’s verdict is a reminder that the safety of our communities must remain our number one priority. While our state has taken considerable actions to address the impact of the border crisis, I will not waver in supporting efforts that secure our border and keep this state and our nation safe.”

